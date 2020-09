Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 18:14 Hits: 1

China is expected to double the roughly 200 nuclear warheads it currently has over the next decade, the Pentagon said in a report released Tuesday.“Over the next decade, China’s nuclear warhead stockpile—currently estimated to be in the low 200s—is...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/514631-pentagon-warns-of-chinese-aim-to-double-nuclear-arsenal