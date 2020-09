Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 20:54 Hits: 5

Benning officials have gotten serious about enforcing COVID-19 restrictions by handing down punishments under the UCMJ.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/09/02/more-60-fort-benning-soldiers-have-been-punished-violating-covid-19-rules.html