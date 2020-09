Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 20:58 Hits: 1

The Army is replacing the current acting senior commander of Fort Hood and has named a four-star to lead a new investigation.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/09/01/army-replaces-fort-hood-co-names-4-star-lead-vanessa-guillen-murder-investigation.html