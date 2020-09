Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 14:56 Hits: 3

According to Fernandes' family attorney, Natalie Khawam, Fernandes was allegedly groped by another male soldier in April.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/08/27/army-says-sexual-assault-complaint-unsubstantiated-soldier-found-dead-near-fort-hood.html