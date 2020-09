Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 22:11 Hits: 7

Two pilots and two crewmembers safely bailed out of a Navy E-2C Hawkeye aircraft before it crashed north of Norfolk.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/08/31/navy-e-2c-hawkeye-crew-found-safe-after-plane-crashes-virginia.html