Published on Monday, 31 August 2020

The Army says it is investigating an officer who reportedly made a joke about Jews being killed in the Holocaust in a video posted to TikTok. The video was shared on Twitter showing a user with the account “_itsnate” making an anti-Semitic joke...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/514516-army-investigating-officer-who-made-holocaust-joke-in-viral-video