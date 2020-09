Articles

Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020

A Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdad, Iraq's, Green Zone where the U.S. Embassy is located, sources told Reuters.Sirens reportedly blasted inside the U.S. Embassy and helicopters were hovering above as the rocket hit the heavily-fortified area. ...

