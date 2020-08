Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 17:32 Hits: 4

TV's most outspoken space explorer has a question for the minds behind the U.S. military's newest branch: "What the heck is wrong with you, Space Force?"In a Military Times op-ed published Wednesday, actor William Shatner railed against...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/513764-william-shatner-rails-against-space-force-officer-rankings-in-op-ed