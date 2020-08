Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 12:47 Hits: 2

Army Pfc. Ange Samma filed the suit April 24 along with several other U.S. troops who enlisted under the MAVNI program.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/08/26/judge-strikes-down-minimum-service-requirement-troops-applying-us-citizenship.html