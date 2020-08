Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 13:51 Hits: 1

The body of the missing Fort Hood soldier was found in Temple, Texas, on Tuesday evening after he was reported missing more than a week ago, the family’s attorney announced in a statement.Natalie Khawam, the family’s attorney, said in a statement...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/513714-body-of-missing-fort-hood-soldier-found-in-texas