Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 20:06 Hits: 2

The president of the U.N. Security Council has rejected the Trump administration’s demand to snap back sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.The U.N. ambassador from Indonesia, which holds the council’s rotating presidency...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/513622-un-security-council-rejects-us-demand-to-snap-back-iran-sanctions