Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Tuesday night knocked Democratic nominee Joe Biden over his vote for the Iraq War authorization and warned that the former vice president could lead the country into another conflict if elected.Paul, speaking as...

