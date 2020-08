Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 16:03 Hits: 1

The U.S. Navy flagged a “problematic” request from the State Department in 2018 asking for Secretary Mike Pompeo to receive military housing, according to a memo obtained by the watchdog group American Oversight.The May 2018 document noted there “...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/513086-navy-problematic-state-request-pompeo-military-housing-2018