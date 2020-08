Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 17:49 Hits: 3

The Hexa is an eVTOL platform that consists of an open cockpit seat surrounded by a honeycomb of small rotors.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/08/24/first-of-many-air-force-leaders-watch-flying-car-demo.html