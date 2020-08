Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 17:28 Hits: 2

The VA reported Monday that 3,960 patients have active cases of the coronavirus, down from 6,424 four weeks ago.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/08/17/vas-active-covid-19-cases-dip-deaths-rise-steadily-august.html