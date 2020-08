Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 14:45 Hits: 2

Both acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and second in command Ken Cuccinelli were unlawfully appointed to their posts, watchdog says.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2020/08/top-two-homeland-security-officials-are-serving-illegally-gao-rules/167747/