Published on Monday, 17 August 2020

U.S. intelligence reportedly indicates Iran’s government offered bounties to Taliban fighters to target U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.A Pentagon briefing document said a foreign government paid the Haqqani network, led by a top...

