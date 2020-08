Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 16:54 Hits: 2

Numerous midshipmen returning to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., have tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy confirmed on Monday.ABC News first reported that of the roughly 4,000 midshipmen who are staying in Bancroft Hall, the school...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/512333-significant-number-of-returning-navy-midshipmen-test-positive-for-coronavirus