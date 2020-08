Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 23:00 Hits: 4

China has a national plan for it. Russia says it will determine the “ruler of the world.” The United States is investing heavily to develop it. The race is on to create, control and weaponize...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/tQYRMoQTWJs/