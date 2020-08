Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 00:15 Hits: 4

U.S. allies shaken after years of President Trump denigrating them and pulling out of international accords will be closely watching the Democratic convention for signals on Joe Biden’s plans to restore relationships.Biden, his campaign advisers and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/511737-biden-faces-hurdles-in-bid-to-mend-ties-with-us-allies