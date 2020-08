Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 11:41 Hits: 3

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday rounded out his four-nation tour of Europe, signing a new defense pact in Poland that will increase the number of U.S. troops stationed in the Eastern European country."Today, my Administration...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/512149-pompeo-signs-defense-pact-in-poland