Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 23:10 Hits: 6

The United Nations Security Council has voted down the Trump administration’s bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran.The resolution had been expected to fail because Russia and China, which hold veto power in the Security Council, opposed the measure...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/512130-un-security-council-rejects-us-bid-to-extend-iran-arms-embargo