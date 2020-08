Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 13:16 Hits: 4

The U.S. has pressed for repatriation of the Al Hol inmates to their home countries to face justice.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/08/13/covid-19-has-hit-syrias-biggest-isis-prison-camp-us-general-says.html