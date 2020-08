Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 21:41 Hits: 3

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that requiring only men to register for the military draft is constitutional.The Supreme Court ruled in 1981 that women could be excluded from registering since combat jobs were closed to them.Combat jobs have...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/511934-federal-appeals-court-rules-male-only-draft-constitutional