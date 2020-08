Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 17:04 Hits: 4

The State Department’s internal watchdog on Tuesday said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was within his authority last year to push through billion-dollar arms sales to allies in the Middle East, but faulted him for not ensuring...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/511505-watchdog-clears-pompeo-in-arms-sales-but-faults-him-on-risks-to