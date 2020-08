Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 19:05 Hits: 4

Decisions on who will be first to get a COVID-19 vaccine have yet to be made, said the director of Operation Warp Speed.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/08/10/us-troops-may-not-get-priority-covid-19-vaccine-after-all.html