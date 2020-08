Articles

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview broadcast late Saturday that no more than 5,000 U.S. troops would remain in Afghanistan by the end of November as the Trump administration looks to move forward with a reduction of forces...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/511205-esper-says-us-troop-presence-in-afghanistan-will-be-less-than-5000-by-november