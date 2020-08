Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 08 August 2020

The remains of the seven Marines and a Navy sailor who were killed during a training accident off the coast of Southern California last week have been recovered, the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force said Friday.The deceased...

