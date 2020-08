Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 07 August 2020

A new union survey found that nearly 80 percent of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) employees thought racism was a problem at the VA, with more than half reporting that they have seen racial discrimination against veterans while working...

