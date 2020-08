Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday said “most believe” the massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Beirut was an accident, contradicting President Trump, who a day prior called the blast an “attack.”While the Trump...

