Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 01:15 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack”...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/VKTf003b6Pw/