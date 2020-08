Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 21:20 Hits: 1

A fourth U.S. service member has died from the coronavirus, the first such case since May, according to the Pentagon.Data published Monday by the Department of Defense (DOD) listed the death of the individual, who was in the Army, but no other...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/510554-fourth-service-member-killed-by-covid-19