Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 12:36 Hits: 3

The seven Marines and one sailor who went missing following a training accident off the coast of Southern California on Thursday are presumed dead, the First Marine Expeditionary Force said in a statement.Officials said that they concluded a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/510163-7-marines-sailor-presumed-dead-after-california-incident