Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020

The Navy’s first known Black female strike fighter pilot, Lt. j.g. Madeline G. Swegle, earned her "Wings of Gold" on Friday. Swegle was designated as a naval aviator and awarded her gold naval aviator wings along with 25 classmates during...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/510158-navys-first-black-female-air-pilot-earns-wings-of-gold