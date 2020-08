Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 16:13 Hits: 1

More than two dozen Democrats are demanding Defense Secretary Mark Esper allow service members to fly LGBT Pride and Native Nation flags, which were banned when Esper issued a broad flag policy that was intended to target the Confederate battle flag...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/509985-democrats-demand-esper-allow-pride-native-nations-flags-explicitly-ban