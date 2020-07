Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 11:41 Hits: 1

One Marine has died, and eight other service members are missing following a Thursday incident involving an amphibious vehicle in Southern California.The 1st Marine Expeditionary Force confirmed in a tweet early Friday morning that at least two...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/marine-corps/509923-one-marine-dead-8-missing-after-incident-in-california