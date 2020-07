Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:35 Hits: 2

As the first woman to hold her job, Wolfe knows there's an additional expectation to perform with superiority and excellence.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/30/jet-doesnt-care-1st-female-f-35-demo-pilot-says-shes-focused-excellence.html