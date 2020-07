Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:25 Hits: 1

The House on Thursday passed an amendment aimed at overturning the Trump administration’s transgender military ban.The measure, from Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and 28 Democratic co-sponsors, was approved by voice vote as part of a group of a few...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/509815-house-passes-amendment-barring-funding-for-transgender-troops-ban