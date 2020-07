Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 14:49 Hits: 3

"It's very simple. They're delinquent," Trump said at the White House before leaving on a campaign trip to Texas.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/30/theyre-delinquent-trump-says-germany-will-have-pay-more-stop-us-troop-withdrawal.html