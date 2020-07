Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 20:35 Hits: 2

The howitzer procurement delay means the current date for decommissioning the AS90s has also gone back. A portion of the howitzer force will now remain operational until 2032.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/m7jD6g65Jz4/