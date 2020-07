Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:08 Hits: 2

The U.S. is at risk of falling behind Russia and China on "game changer" hypersonic missile development.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/29/russia-and-china-are-catching-hypersonic-missiles-amid-us-neglect-expert-says.html