Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

The U.S. and Australia are working together to confront challenges posed by COVID-19 and the Chinese Communist Party, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday after meeting with his Australian counterpart.“Our two great democracies face immediate...

