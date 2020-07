Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 21:36 Hits: 7

Officer on the scene saw spent tear gas canisters, contradicting key details of Attorney General Barr’s account of the controversial night.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2020/07/national-guard-commander-testify-excessive-force-used-white-house-protesters/167246/