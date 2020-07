Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 12:00 Hits: 1

As lawmakers grill U.S. technology CEOs, they should ask not just about their near-monopoly power today, but also about staving off Chinese dominance tomorrow.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2020/07/theres-bigger-threat-big-tech-its-big-china/167187/