Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 13:25 Hits: 0

Air crews incurred labor costs devising workarounds to track and ensure the reliability of spare parts for the F-35.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/23/lockheed-balks-paying-back-183-million-botched-f-35-spare-parts-program.html