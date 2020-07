Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 09:45 Hits: 0

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah survived the 16-hour trip under the watch of U.S. medical professionals and Kuwaitis.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/24/us-air-force-c-17-flies-kuwait-emir-91-minnesota-after-surgery-home.html