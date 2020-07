Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 15:51 Hits: 2

Former National Security Council (NSC) member Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of President Trump's call with the Ukrainian president that was at the center of the House impeachment effort."One year since...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/509011-vindman-marks-one-year-since-call-that-led-to-trumps-impeachment