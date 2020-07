Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 22:53 Hits: 5

President Trump this week signed a measure to allow U.S. defense contractors to bypass a 33-year-old arms treaty and sell more large armed drones to foreign militaries, a State Department official told reporters Friday.The Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/508981-trump-bypasses-arms-control-pact-to-sell-more-large-armed-drones-abroad