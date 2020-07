Articles

A U.S. Marine assigned to President Trump’s helicopter squadron tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week, according to the service.The Marine assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One tested positive after flying to Bedminster, N.J., in...

