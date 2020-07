Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 22:36 Hits: 3

In the fourth major China policy speech by administration leaders in the past month, Pompeo says the US can’t go back to the era of engagement.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/politics/2020/07/cold-war-language-pompeo-defines-trumps-plan-totalitarian-china/167168/